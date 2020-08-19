Judith Titus, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 16, 2020.
Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth O'Donnell. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert L. Titus; and three siblings, Shirley LaRoche, Barbara Rainey, and Kevin O'Donnell.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Sheryl Titus, Gary Titus (Patricia), Pamela Hesse, Timothy Titus (Jo), and Eric Titus (Kellie); a sister, Constance Harisiades; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
