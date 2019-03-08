The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
More Obituaries for Judith Brumley
Judith Spence Brumley

Judith Spence Brumley Obituary
Judith Spence Brumley (87) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to Ione and Melvin Spence. She was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she participated in all aspects of church life. She had a keen interest in Hope Haven and the ministries they provide in the Virginia Beach area. Judy was a longstanding member of the Red Hat Ladies where she shared good times with friends. She was the co- owner of Happy Days Kindergarten and served as its director for many years. Judy was an avid reader and loved to share her novels with others to enjoy. Judy is survived by her loving husband Paul and they shared 69 wonderful years together, a daughter, Jill B. Sarver (Jim), a son, Patrick N. Brumley (Karen) grandchildren, Judson Sarver, Berend Sarver, Tiffany B. Stuflick, Sarah B. Lightner, and Patrick Brumley, great grandchildren, Noah, Korey, Eli, Marley, Ruthie, Maya, Kylie, Ethan, Tessa, and Lillie, sister-in-law, Anna Spence and her son, Carson, and a loving family friend, Kelly Williams. Her son, David, her parents, and her brother, Ronald, preceded her in death. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Road Chapel. The funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church Sunday March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Haven or Oak Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019
