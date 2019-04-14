Judith Van Ranst Willcox, 91, died March 14, 2019 at Harborâ€™s Edge. A native of Dearborn, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Willet Van Ranst and Harriet Waydell Van Ranst. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sharp Willcox Jr. and her two brothers, C.W. Van Ranst, Jr. â€œBubsâ€ and Robert N. Van Ranst. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Willcox lived in Norfolk since 1973. She was a member of Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held at Harbor's Edge in Norfolk on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jean Bozeman presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ability Center of VA (formerly Cerebral Palsy of Virginia, where Judy served as President of the Board and was made an honorary member in 2002), 5825 Arrowhead Drive, Suite 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or Harborâ€™s Edge Foundation, One Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23510, in honor of the staff who cared for her so lovingly for 4 Â½ years. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary