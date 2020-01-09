|
Judson Wayne Jones, 67, of Corapeake, NC, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Wayne was born May 29, 1952, in Suffolk, VA to Myrtle Francis Spivey and the late Judson (Sim) Jones. Wayne is predeceased by his brother Kenneth Ray Jones.
Wise beyond his education, Wayne founded Juwaco, Inc., where he was the owner and operator since 1985. In this role, Wayne was able to teach many welders and mechanics, a talent that was appreciated throughout the community. Prior to founding Juwaco, Wayne served in the United States Army. He will be remembered for his work ethic, his quick wit and dry humor, his heart-warming smile, his selflessness, and his willingness to help anyone with just about anything.
Wayne spent his life selflessly serving and providing for his family. His weathered hands are proof of his exceptional craftsmanship and his never-ending hard work. He was a fixer of all things. He restored the house he raised his family in, was able to fix any job that came into the shop and had a collection of one-of-a-kind pieces that only he could create. There was not anything he could not fix. When he was not at the shop, Wayne was happiest fishing, spending time on the farm, and hunting. Being outdoors was truly his heaven on earth.
His memory will be cherished and carried on by his mother Myrtle Francis Spivey; wife, Cynthia Jones, of 26 years; their children Katelin Jones Ashley (Todd) and Michaela Jones (Corey), Lee Allen Boone (Jennifer); grandson Elijah; sister Catherine Lynn Nelms; nephew Ryan Nelms (Lori); and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at Eureka Baptist Church at 11 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020, with reception to follow. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020