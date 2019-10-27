The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cypress Chapel Cemetery
Judy Adelia Kania Obituary
Judy Adelia Kania, 75, passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Addeline Jones. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Robert Dale Kania; brother, Walter B. Jones, Jr. and an aunt, Betty Markham.

Judy was a loving mother, who enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling, dancing, getting together with friends and family and going to casinos. She was a member of Liberty Spring Christian Church and Suffolk Moose Lodge #141.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Glenn Barnes (Laura) of Elizabeth City, NC; sister, Bonnie Hoffman (Richard) of Elizabeth City, NC; granddaughter, Lauren Godwin of Atlanta, GA; Uncle Larry Markham and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Allen Lancaster at Cypress Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 AM. The family would appreciate memorial donations to the , 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
