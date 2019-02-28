|
Judy Borum Hitchcock, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born June 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Alvin Pierce Coles Borum and Georgia Crowson Borum. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Lee Ann Vukovitz. Judy retired from the City of Virginia Beach. She is survived by her sons, Gerald â€œClaiâ€ Ainsworth and Franklin Ainsworth; daughter, Judy A. Taylor and her husband, R. Norman Taylor; grandchildren, Rob Taylor (Callie), Brooks Taylor Ferguson (Lee), Michael Taylor (Amanda), David Taylor (Jenna) and Jonathan Taylor; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of dear friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 1 at 11:00 AM at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, 2020 Lasken Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019