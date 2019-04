Judy Day Collins “Tweety-Bird”, 72, passed away on April 3, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Judy was a devoted wife and loving mother and Nanny. She spent 52 years happily married to her loving husband Allen H. Collins.Gone before her are Judy’s parents, Lester Day Sr. and Margaret Noblin. As well, she is predeceased by her brother, Lester Day Jr.; sister, Wanda Noblin.Left behind to cherish her memory is Judy’s loving husband, Allen; sons, Donald (Barbara), Paul (Christina); grandchildren, Ashlee, Brian, Dawn (Joshua), Casey, Daisy, and great-grandchildren. As well, she is remembered by her siblings, Robert Noblin, Debra Noblin, John F. Noblin Jr., and Pamela Skrodelis; numerous nieces and nephews.Judy spent her days working as a crossing guard for the City of Norfolk for 37 years. Judy was also a member of the VA Chevy Lovers. Additionally, Judy enjoyed the Washington Nationals, Elvis, traveling, and cooking. Above all, Judy loved her family and spending time together.There will be a visitation on Sunday April, 7, 2019 from 9am-11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will begin at 11am following the visitation. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary