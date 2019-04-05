Judy Day Collins â€œTweety-Birdâ€, 72, passed away on April 3, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Judy was a devoted wife and loving mother and Nanny. She spent 52 years happily married to her loving husband Allen H. Collins.Gone before her are Judyâ€™s parents, Lester Day Sr. and Margaret Noblin. As well, she is predeceased by her brother, Lester Day Jr.; sister, Wanda Noblin.Left behind to cherish her memory is Judyâ€™s loving husband, Allen; sons, Donald (Barbara), Paul (Christina); grandchildren, Ashlee, Brian, Dawn (Joshua), Casey, Daisy, and great-grandchildren. As well, she is remembered by her siblings, Robert Noblin, Debra Noblin, John F. Noblin Jr., and Pamela Skrodelis; numerous nieces and nephews.Judy spent her days working as a crossing guard for the City of Norfolk for 37 years. Judy was also a member of the VA Chevy Lovers. Additionally, Judy enjoyed the Washington Nationals, Elvis, traveling, and cooking. Above all, Judy loved her family and spending time together.There will be a visitation on Sunday April, 7, 2019 from 9am-11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will begin at 11am following the visitation. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary