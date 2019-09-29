Home

King's Grant Presbyterian Chr
745 Little Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
King's Grant Presbyterian Church
745 Little Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Judy Marie Walker Knight


1948 - 2019
Judy Marie Walker Knight Obituary
Judy passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a long illness, with family by her side, at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, NC.

She was born in Norfolk, VA on December 20, 1948, the daughter of Janie Marie Kirby Walker and Morrison A. Walker, Jr. and lived most of her life in Virginia Beach. Judy was a loving and faithful wife to her husband of nearly 53 years, C. B. Knight, Jr. She was a graduate of Bayside High School and worked for several decades at The Open Door Chapel as Administrator and Director and Principal of the Open Door Christian Academy. Upon retirement, Judy and C.B. joined King's Grant Presbyterian Church. She was a woman of great faith and loved unconditionally, mentoring others, especially the lost and lonely souls, many of whom gave their heart and life to Jesus Christ. She made many friends at local churches.

Judy was predeceased by her father, Morrison A. Walker, Jr. and a brother, William Wayne Walker. She is survived by husband, C. B. Knight, Jr., daughter Christine E. Knight-Meyer and son, Jeffrey Paul Knight; mother Janie M. Walker, sisters, Arleen Barlow (Tom) of Chesapeake, Diane Weatherford and Wanda Solomon (Don) of Virginia Beach, daughter in law Debra Lambeth of Suffolk; grandsons Jordan Adam Knight and Michael Lambeth; great-grandsons Connor and Micah Lambeth; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends Gretchen Kellas and Liz Gregory.

A celebration of Judy's life will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. at King's Grant Presbyterian Church, 745 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to King's Grant Presbyterian Church, Bereavement Committee.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
