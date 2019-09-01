|
|
Julia Ann Annarino, 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late John Klinchock and Julia Cole Klinchock, and was the widow of Joseph Philip Annarino. She was a long time member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Joyce A. Clifton of Virginia Beach; her grandson, John J. Annarino and his wife, Natalia; great grandchildren, Matvei and Veronica; granddaughter Megan McMillan and great grandchildren Morgan, Nicholas, Addi and Wesley and her daughter-in-law, Vickie Annarino of Chesapeake and cherished family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Joey Annarino.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (alz.com). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019