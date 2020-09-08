1/1
Julia Ann Roberts
1922 - 2020
Age 94, On Tuesday September 1, 2020 the Lord called one of his Angels home. Julia Roberts was born in Lagrange, NC, on October 23, 1922 to Irene and Saul Hardy. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years to Charlie Roberts and their son James Roberts. She was a resident at Autumn Care of Portsmouth. She loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of New Mount Olivet Baptist Church for over 55 years. She served on several boards there. Surviving to cherish her memory are her 4 children Ella, Julia, Charlie Jr. and Annie Roberts. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held on Wednesday beginning 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The life celebration service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday also at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.JTFisherfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
