Feb 1, 1922-Mar 12, 2020. An amazingly strong & spiritual woman who lived & loved well. A 3rd Order Carmelite, feline lover, chorister, gardener, amazing cook & accomplished bridge player, Julia will be best remembered for her dedication to family. Born in the US, interned at Mazanar during WWII, & traveled the world with her husband's Foreign Service assignments, Julia lived a full life, providing valuable lessons along the way: How to "extend" a meal; fish heads as the best part; "you people" & "it's good, eat it!" She will be missed, but it's comforting to know she's in the arms of her Savior. Julia passed peacefully in her sleep at age 98. She is predeceased by her husband Phil & daughter-in-law Christine. She is survived by her older brother Bill, 101; 5 children, Paul (Darlene), Louis, Phyllis (Frank), Daniel (Virginia) & Albert; 12 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020