Home

POWERED BY

Julia Asae Nagao

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Asae Nagao Obituary
Feb 1, 1922-Mar 12, 2020. An amazingly strong & spiritual woman who lived & loved well. A 3rd Order Carmelite, feline lover, chorister, gardener, amazing cook & accomplished bridge player, Julia will be best remembered for her dedication to family. Born in the US, interned at Mazanar during WWII, & traveled the world with her husband's Foreign Service assignments, Julia lived a full life, providing valuable lessons along the way: How to "extend" a meal; fish heads as the best part; "you people" & "it's good, eat it!" She will be missed, but it's comforting to know she's in the arms of her Savior. Julia passed peacefully in her sleep at age 98. She is predeceased by her husband Phil & daughter-in-law Christine. She is survived by her older brother Bill, 101; 5 children, Paul (Darlene), Louis, Phyllis (Frank), Daniel (Virginia) & Albert; 12 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -