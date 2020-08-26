Julia Best Jackson, 97, slipped away peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church where she was honored to be a "mother" of the church. Mrs. Jackson was married to the late Willie Arthur Jackson, with whom she had nine children. She was also predeceased by her son Tommie Leroy, daughter Peggy Prayer and nine brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons: Carlston "Ray" Jackson (Liz), Arthur Jerome Jackson and Don Jackson (Pat); and four daughters: Ethelyn Janet Harris, Amy Gail Tolbert, Vanessa Doll Person (Earl) and Marion Mason (Phillip). She also leaves a sister, Elnora Hodges, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, from 4:00 pm-7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
.