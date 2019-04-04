Julia Briones McCollum, 79, was called home to the Lord on March 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Guinaoang, Philippines to Mary Reader and Antolin Briones. Julia belonged to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, having served as a member of the Legion of Mary, facilitator for small faith group, singer with both the contemporary and St. Cecilia choirs, cantor, and volunteer gardener. Julia worked as a nurse at Sentara Norfolk General for 18 years, and afterwards at Marian Manor. She enjoyed laughing, singing Neil Diamond songs, cooking and eating delicious meals, crocheting gifts, winning at Solitaire, tending to her gloriously abundant backyard paradise, and spreading God's love to all. Julia is survived by her husband of 16 years, David; her brothers Anthony, Andreas, and Rolando Briones; sisters Virginia Bondad and Rosemarie Aplosen; children Rex and Judy Aycud, Felisa Aycud, Imelda Bernstein and Jeffrey Keiter, Florence and Mark Hanssen, and Lillibeth Aycud and Marc Stuart; grandchildren Daniel, Mathew, Isabella, Zachary, Noah, Sera, Tristan, and Koyo; great-grandchildren Aiden and Bennett; the extended Briones family; and predeceased by siblings Henry and Johnny Briones, and grandchild Michael Hough.The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 PM with a prayer service beginning at 6 PM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. For flowers, please consider ordering from Julia's friends at Walker Florist, Virginia Beach. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary