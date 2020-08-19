JuJu was born was born in Washington D.C. Sept. 29, 1936. She was predeceased by her parents, Reid and Margaret Digges along with her twin sisters, Molly Fanney and Nancy Talley, and her brother Reid.
The family moved to the North End of Virginia Beach during her elementary school years and JuJu attended Miss Everette's Day School. She was a cheerleader and tennis player at Virginia Beach High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1954. She went on to attend The College of William and Mary for one year before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. There she married and became a dedicated Navy wife for 20 years and the mother of two daughters. The Navy brought the family to Virginia Beach in 1976 where JuJu lived the remainder of her life.
JuJu continued with competitive tennis throughout the years and especially playing with the woman at the Cape Henry Racquet Club. She was an avid sports fan and would watch endless amounts of basketball, football, and especially tennis. She worked for years at Dan Ryan's for Men and had a real knack and a great eye for men's fashion and was instrumental in many fashion shows. She always loved creating in the kitchen and was a fabulous cook. In her later years, to have fun and stay busy, she ran a small business in her home, Julia's Lunches. JuJu would deliver lunch and desserts to her many customers around the Hilltop and Oceanfront areas of the beach.
JuJu actively helped the homeless and hungry working with the JCOC and was quite a force in the beach recovery community. During the 46 years of her sobriety, JuJu positively impacted and humbly worked with more people than one could count. She loved having the opportunity to carry the message of recovery to others who were still suffering. Her sobriety was something that she was very open about, immensely grateful for, and proud of.
JuJu always lived her life fearlessly and with complete acceptance. She was humorous, fun, and full of wit and one never knew what might come out of her mouth at any given time!
JuJu moved from her longtime home to First Colonial Inn eight years ago. She loved her apartment, the people who worked there, and the friends she made. In May of this year, she was moved to Love Ones First, a beautiful and loving residential assisted living home where her daughters could be with her every day. They would like to thank her incredible hospice nurse Karen, from Heartland Hospice, that gave care and assistance to the family during the last weeks of her life. Most importantly, they would like to thank her tirelessly hard working, selfless, and devoted caregivers and angels, Suzette and Nina. They took such genuinely loving care of JuJu over the last few months and gave such great peace of mind, comfort, and support to her daughters.
Left to cherish the memories of JuJu are her fiercely devoted and loving daughters, Molly Moreau Almond and Nancy Moreau Oliver, her two precious grandchildren, Morgan and Drew Oliver, and her loving son-in-law, Billy Almond. Other survivors dear to her are her former husband, Ronald "Moon" Moreau and his wife Marcie, along with her numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial gifts be made in her honor toward Judeo-Christian Outreach Center's campus rebuild (1053 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451, or at jcoc.org
). A memorial service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com