The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Wake
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist
3101 Lens Ave.
Julia E. Davis


1932 - 2019
Julia E. Davis Obituary
Julia E. Davis, 87, of the 700 Block of Red Mill Road went to be with her heavenly father November 24, 2019 at Sentara Leigh. She was born May 11, 1932, in Norfolk, VA to the late Susie Bailey Thomas and Willie Thomas. She was predeceased by her husband, William Sr., son, Micheal, three grandsons, Melvin, Raymond, and Frankie and two sisters, Mildred Hooker and Susie Holloway. Julia leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Gloria Boney (Melvin) Patricia Johnson and Diane Davis, four sons, Cornelius "Preacher" (Brenda) Fred III (Danetta) Dwight (Shelia) and William "LiL Bill" Davis Jr. all of Norfolk, one brother Willie Thomas, 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be Dec. 2 from 2-8pm and wake from 6-7pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral Dec. 3 11am at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 3101 Lens Ave with Rev. Ronnie Joyner officiating; with burial in Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will assemble at the residence
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
