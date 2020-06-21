Julia F. Spencer, 101, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Julia, also known as Jule, was the widow of C. Baxter Spencer.
Survivors include two daughters- Lynn and Julia, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jule was a woman of great beauty, gratitude, and grace. She lived her life dedicated to her family, encouraging them to have faith and courage.
All services were private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Ok 73123. Please cite on the check memo line, "Donated for National Research, In Memory of Julia Farish Spencer." Although Jule did not have cancer, she supported their research program because it affects so many lives. Loving Funeral Home handled the arrangements and additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.