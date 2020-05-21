Julia Knight
1932 - 2020
Julia Knight "Lady JK", 87, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1932 in Princess Anne County to the late Benjamin and Louise P. Knight. She retired from Norfolk Public School after thirty seven year as a Cafeteria Manager. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Viewing will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at the funeral home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
