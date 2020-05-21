Julia Knight "Lady JK", 87, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1932 in Princess Anne County to the late Benjamin and Louise P. Knight. She retired from Norfolk Public School after thirty seven year as a Cafeteria Manager. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Viewing will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at the funeral home.



