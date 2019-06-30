NORFOLK â€" Julia L. Liverman Monk, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2018. She was 78 years old. She was a proud native of Norfolk Virginia, a graduate of Norview High School and Old Dominion University, where she focused her lifelong love of art into two degrees, Bachelor of Fine Art in 1980 and a Masters of Fine Art in 1999. Julia was a loving grandmother, sister and mother who dedicated her life to the raising of her sons, teaching and creating Art. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis L. Liverman and Claire Remine Liverman; sister, Sandra Carol Liverman and brother James D. Liverman. She is survived by her sons; Timothy Monk (Lisa) and Dennis Monk (Leslie), and grandchildren; Nathan, Emma, Jeremy, and Sylvia. She will be missed by all who knew her. Woodlawn Funeral Home will be handling services at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019