The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
6329 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
Norfolk, VA 23502-2826
(757) 455-2838
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Lee Monk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Lee Monk Obituary
NORFOLK â€" Julia L. Liverman Monk, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2018. She was 78 years old. She was a proud native of Norfolk Virginia, a graduate of Norview High School and Old Dominion University, where she focused her lifelong love of art into two degrees, Bachelor of Fine Art in 1980 and a Masters of Fine Art in 1999. Julia was a loving grandmother, sister and mother who dedicated her life to the raising of her sons, teaching and creating Art. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis L. Liverman and Claire Remine Liverman; sister, Sandra Carol Liverman and brother James D. Liverman. She is survived by her sons; Timothy Monk (Lisa) and Dennis Monk (Leslie), and grandchildren; Nathan, Emma, Jeremy, and Sylvia. She will be missed by all who knew her. Woodlawn Funeral Home will be handling services at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now