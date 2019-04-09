|
Julia Mae Rogers Horton, 75, of Richmond, VA died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her sonâ€™s home in New Kent, VA. A native of Kitty Hawk, NC, she was born December 12, 1943, to the late Lucy Viola Perry and Herman Leroy Rogers. Julia is survived by a daughter, Pamela Forrest; three sons, Raymond Lee Horton, Robert B. Horton III and wife Brandy, and Daniel Hardy Horton and wife Kristy; and three grandchildren, Daniel, Sydney, and Cayla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Horton, Jr.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Austin Cemetery, Kitty Hawk. The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday evening from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel, Manteo. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019