|
|
Julia Marie Carlsen Seebo, 90, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County, VA the daughter of the late Edgard and Julia Carlsen. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis H. Seebo, Jr.; daughter, Linda Hart; and four brothers. Julia retired as a supervisory contract specialist from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Julia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbie Santos, Patsy and Carl Ackiss, Margaret and Steve Bickley, Beverly and Claude Hardison, and Glade Hart; son, Buck Seebo; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019