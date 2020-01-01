|
Julia Morrison Varner was called from labor to reward on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1928 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Elijah and Missouri Morrison. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Durham. She was a 1945 graduate of Hillside High School, receiving her B. A. in Business Management from North Carolina Central University in 1949 and M. S. in Guidance and Counseling from Indiana University with further studies at Virginia Polytechnical Institute and Old Dominion Universities. In 1958 she married the late Cleveland Enoch Theodore Varner, Sr. She was employed as a teacher and Guidance Counselor in both Portsmouth and Norfolk Public Schools retiring after 32 years of service. Mrs. Varner was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a member of the Greenhill Farms Garden Club and Civic League, National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Norfolk Library Board, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Continental Societies of America, and a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Eileen Elizabeth Varner of Norfolk; three step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 1-5:30pm at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, VA. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 745 Park Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020