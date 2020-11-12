Julia Mullarney, 96, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9. She lived a full life of service to the communities in which she lived. A real Jersey girl from Hoboken, NJ, she was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years in South Plainfield and Fair Haven, NJ, and President of the Fair Haven Garden Club. She continued her life of service when she moved to Virginia Beach. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Luxford Elementary School, as well as a member of the Kempsville Senior Club, and a member and officer of the Kempsville Chapter of AARP. In 2015, she received WTKR's People Taking Action award for her work with the Widowed Persons Service, where she served as president. Embracing both the "bright blessed days" and the "dark sacred nights," she enjoyed a multitude of activities with her loved friends -- swimming, theater, concerts, dining out, playing cards, and traveling the world, having visited almost all of the continents. Above all else, Julia loved her family, and was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. The daughter of Harry and Lillian Dobres of Hoboken, she was predeceased by her husband John K. Mullarney. She is survived by her daughter Lory Mullarney-Yano and her husband Jim, of Virginia Beach, son John Mullarney and his wife Aimee, of Fennimore, WI, grandchildren Dan Yano, Ian Mullarney and his wife Dawn, Claire Stencil and her husband Ben, and great grandchildren Eoin Mullarney and Harper Lee Stencil. She will forever be their light. A memorial service will be planned for the future when it is safer.



