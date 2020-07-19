Julian Albert Bryant, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach surrounded by his family on July 14, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with brain cancer. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 21, 1944 to the late Julian and Philomena Margiotta Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Rodgers Bryant; his children Jennifer Bryant Langdale (Jay) of Raleigh, NC and William Stephen Bryant (Kerry) of Alpharetta, GA; his brother Stephen Arthur Bryant of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Caitlyn McCauley Bryant, Courtney Farrell Bryant, Callie Cunningham Bryant and Peter Alexander Langdale; and many extended family members and friends.
Julian attended the University of Virginia where he was a member of Sigma Phi fraternity. He graduated in 1966 and then received a law degree from the University of Richmond in 1969.
After law school, Julian entered the U.S. Navy JAG Corps and spent his active duty primarily in Charleston, South Carolina. He remained in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 20 years retiring at the rank of Captain in 1993.
Julian practiced law for nearly 50 years specializing in Creditors' Rights (Bankruptcy and Foreclosure law). He was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America as well as an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach. He and his wife were also longtime members of the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.
Gregarious, generous, congenial, and fun-loving, Julian made countless friends over his lifetime and it was rare when his home was void of company. He had an extraordinary ability to converse with anyone and make them feel at ease. When his disease robbed him of his ability to speak, his frustration and anguish were heartbreaking to witness for those who loved him. His family is grateful that he is at peace and his body is now perfectly whole, but his presence will be hugely missed.
Julian's genuine caring spirit touched many, many lives and he deserves a send-off that matches his larger-than-life personality, but that is not possible in these current times. A private memorial service was held in his honor on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Virginia Beach with a later celebration to be held when all can attend. His remains will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
His family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their help in Julian's final months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sigma Phi Society, P.O. Box 57417, Tucson, AZ 85733 or Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, P.O. Box 419, Forest, VA 24551.
