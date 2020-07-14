Julian "Bucky" Domanski, 80, passed unexpectedly on Friday morning July 10, 2020, after making breakfast for his family. Born June 18, 1940, in Bound Brook, New Jersey to the late Julian and Chesla Domanski.
He is survived by his wife Joy, daughter Julie, son David, son-in-law David, 3 grandchildren Samantha (22), Charles (17) and DJ (17), 3 sisters Virginia Decicco, Helcia Defazio, Stephanie Brienza, and 1 brother Robert Domanski.
Bucky was a hard-working, dedicated family man who grew up running the Domanski Dairy with his family. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army reserves. For 26 years, he worked his way up the corporate ladder for Culligan Water in PA, CA, and MN. In 1997, he purchased and ran a Culligan Franchise in Virginia Beach until selling the business in 2010, and permanently relocating to his Nags Head home.
Bucky was full of life and enjoyed gardening, swimming in the ocean, cooking, travelling, and spending time with family and friends. He had a loud, hearty, laugh we heard often. He always had some prank or shenanigan up his sleeve.
The few weeks before he passed were really good ones with an 80th birthday party, time on the beach, swimming in the ocean, picking the first couple of tomatoes from his garden, and short morning walks with his dog and long morning walks with his wife.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:15 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Holy Trinity by the Sea Catholic Chapel, 7335 Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC by Father John Hanley, osfs. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his favorite charity, National Geographic Society (donate.ngs.org/give2020
). He wanted to help save the lions.
We will miss his laugh.
