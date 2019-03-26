Julian Eugene Payne, 87, of Smithfield, VA passed away on March 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late William Eugene Payne and Lizzie Ellen Payne and was predeceased by his wife Elouise Payne.He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after twenty years. He also retired from the Newport News Shipyard. He was a member of the Isle of Wight Ruritan Club, where he was known as Chief. He was a member of Benns United Methodist Church. He was survived by his daughter Judy P. Imdahl-King; and his son Michael E. Payne; three grandchildren Aaron J. Imdahl, Ashley N. Imdahl and Julian M. Payne; sisters, Annie Davis and Anges Joyner and brother Otis Payne; step children Danny Norris and Jerri Bailey. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30. Following the visitation family and friends will process to Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA for a 3 PM graveside funeral service with military honors conducted by Rev. Betsy Caudill. Condolences may be registered at RWBakeRFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary