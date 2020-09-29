Julian was born on November 13, 1930 in Flandreau, SD, the son of Simon & Satoris Weinberg Gutterman and died on September 27, 2020. He graduated from Flandreau High School in 1948 where he played in the marching band for 4 years. Julian continued playing his clarinet in the University of Iowa Marching Band for 3 more years. At Iowa, Julian joined Phi Epsilon Pi social fraternity his freshman year and was the fraternity's treasurer his senior year. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in accounting.
After graduation he moved to Norfolk, VA, where he joined Goodman & Company, CPAs to start a 44 year career with the company, mostly as a partner. In August of 1975, Julian had a blind date where he met the love of his life, Tessie Taflambas Bailey. They married on June 12, 1976 and began blending their families. They also enjoyed traveling together to see the USA and the world.
During Julian's professional career, he was a member and officer of these organizations: Norfolk Jaycees, VA Jaycees, Tidewater Chapter of the VA Society of CPAs, Tidewater Chapter of the American Heart Assoc., Tidewater Estate Planning Council (founding member), Temple Israel, and the Norfolk Kiwanis Club. When he retired, Tessie & Julian moved to Seagate Colony Condos where Julian served 14 years as its treasurer.
Julian was predeceased by his parents and two infant children. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 44 years, Tessie, their children, Renee (Wally), Marc (Theresa), Denise, and Andrea (Anthony), 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren, his two brothers, Jordan (Sue) and Lorence (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Forest Lawn Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
