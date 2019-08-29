|
|
Julian Harris Lipscomb died on August 23rd, 2019, at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann and two sons and their families; Julian Harris Lipscomb, Jr., his wife Julie and their two sons Julian Harris Lipscomb III, his wife Alexis and Holden Dulaney Lipscomb; John Claggett Lipscomb, his wife Tracie and their two children Christopher John Lipscomb and Kelsey Virginia Lipscomb. He is also survived by two brothers, James Meng Lipscomb and Jack Carlton Lipscomb and their families. Mr. Lipscomb was predeceased by his parents Ralph Leon Lipscomb and Virginia Harris Lipscomb and his sister Katherine Lipscomb Southall.
Mr. Lipscomb was born in Bluefield, WV, and at an early age moved to Chester, VA where he was raised. He left Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University (VPI) during WW II where he served in the Army Air Corps. He then returned to VPI where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. After graduation, he worked for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he received the Litchfield Award of Merit for the "Top Large Store Manager" in the United States. He later left Goodyear to join Kramer Tire Company as Vice President and General Manager where he retired after 47 years. Mr. Lipscomb also served as a past President of the Virginia Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association.
Mr. Lipscomb was an Eagle Scout and was most proud of his 3 generations of Eagle Scouts; his two sons and 3 grandsons. He also served as Treasurer for the Tidewater Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Mr. Lipscomb was a member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church since 1962, where he served on the Church Vestry as both Junior and Senior Wardens. He was also a member of the "Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem".
Mr. Lipscomb was chairman of the Tidewater YMCA where he was named "Man of the Year" by the organization and served on the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly Board of Directors and Trustees for many years.
The family would also like to thank the 2nd Floor Staff at The Hoy Center at "Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay" for all of their wonderful service and dedication to Julian Lipscomb and his family.
A memorial service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel on Friday August 30th at 3pm followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In Lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel Heritage Fund at 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach 23454. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019