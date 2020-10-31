Julian "Jay" Lee Turpin, Jr., passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 28, 2020, at the age of 66.Born June 21, 1954, and raised in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Julian Lee Turpin, Sr., and Laura Burgess Turpin. He attended ODU and graduated in 1976. He took over his father's business, Turpin's Florist, where he then met his wife, Cathy.Jay and Cathy have two loving daughters, Bailey Shawn and Jessica Taylor. In addition to his wife and two daughters, also left to cherish his memories are his two sisters, Brenda Zettervall and husband, Jim, and Leigh Simms and husband, Cliff as well as everyone else who was lucky enough to know him.Jay will always be remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit, selflessness, quirky sense of humor, love of Bruce Springsteen, and all things floral.The Celebration of Jay's Life will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at his and Cathy's residence at 6900 Gardner Drive, Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at: