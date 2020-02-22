|
Julianne Rita Vince Fetterly, 93, passed away on February 20th, 2020 surrounded by family. Julie was born on July 10th, 1926 in Niagara Falls, New York to Martin and Agnes Vince. She married Maxwell Garret Fetterly on May 28th, 1948. Preceded in death by husband, parents, brothers and sisters, and grandson Garrett. Survived by children, Marty (Patricia), Maxine, Mark (Ellie), Michele, Marlene Cassidy, Melissa Moschgat, and Marcie (Dan) Doherty. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Julie was a very strong and giving women. She gave generously of her time and skills to many who were less fortunate. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and was a great cook. Some of her families most fond memories are of the family get togethers and parties. She will truly be missed.
Memorial service on February 22nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Norfolk, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020