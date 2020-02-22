Home

POWERED BY

Julianne R. Fetterly


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julianne R. Fetterly Obituary
Julianne Rita Vince Fetterly, 93, passed away on February 20th, 2020 surrounded by family. Julie was born on July 10th, 1926 in Niagara Falls, New York to Martin and Agnes Vince. She married Maxwell Garret Fetterly on May 28th, 1948. Preceded in death by husband, parents, brothers and sisters, and grandson Garrett. Survived by children, Marty (Patricia), Maxine, Mark (Ellie), Michele, Marlene Cassidy, Melissa Moschgat, and Marcie (Dan) Doherty. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Julie was a very strong and giving women. She gave generously of her time and skills to many who were less fortunate. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and was a great cook. Some of her families most fond memories are of the family get togethers and parties. She will truly be missed.

Memorial service on February 22nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Norfolk, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -