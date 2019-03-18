Julie Martin Godfrey, age 58, died on March 14, 2019 at Norfolk General with family and friends by her side. Julie was born April 8, 1960 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Mary and Glen Martin. In 1978, Julie graduated from Great Bridge High School and in 1982 she earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Mars Hill College. Julie had a love of the beach, all things nautical, dogs, travel and Christmas. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Michael Godfrey and her mother Mary Clark Martin. She is survived by her son, Michael Godfrey, her sister, Christine Kent (Tom), her brother Timothy Martin (Debbie), her father, Glen Martin (Ann), her sister-in-laws, Bonnie Mackley (Bobby), Donna Boyd (Randy), five nephews and one niece. Julie's dog, Jethro, was a constant companion.The family would like to thank the excellent staff of Norfolk General for their loving support and care. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hickory United Methodist in Chesapeake. Memorial donations may be made in Julie's name to the America , Pancreatic Cancer Society, or a favorite animal cause. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary