Juliet Christina Quicke (nee Ricketts) died peacefully at the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospice on Thursday 25th July after a long struggle with breast cancer. She was born, with her twin sister Francesca, in England at Paignton in Devon, then moved to Jerusalem where her father was Minister of Agriculture under the British Mandate. Returning to England she was educated at Bedales School, then Oxford University where she was awarded an Honors BA and MA in English Literature. In her forty year teaching career she taught English in London at the Pimlico School, Thailand at the Bangkok English Prep School, Jerusalem at the Anglican School, and in Virginia first at Cape Henry Collegiate, and then for fourteen years at Hampton University as Assistant Professor of English. She co-authored five books with her husband Andrew, Professor of Film at Regent University. Her son Matthew, graduate of Cornell and Columbia, is a telecom management system consultant in London where he lives with daughter-in-law, Rosie, and grandson, Rufus. In her retirement she was able to travel worldwide as a medical records officer with Operation Smile ventures in China, India, Kenya and Brazil. She spoke fluent Italian and French, and loved buying and restoring Italian medieval dwellings in Anghiari in Tuscany. In Portsmouth she was a member of the Students Club, American Assocation for University Women, Torch Club, Trinity Episcopal Church and the Olde Towne Good Friends Coffee Club. Her hobbies were Shakespeare, Jane Austin novels and independent cinema.
There will be a joyous celebration of Julietâ€™s life on Saturday 7th September at 3pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 500 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, and again for her many English family and friends on Saturday 26th October at 4pm at St.Maryâ€™s Church in Market Drayton, Shropshire, UK.
Her husband Andrew is writing a short biography of her eighty two years of life and travel which will be available at both celebrations.
No flowers please but donations may be sent to the American Association of University Women 1310 L Street NW Suite 100 Washington DC, 20005.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019