Rev. Dr. June Bro passed on Monday, August 19th at the age of 99, adored by friends and family across the US and the world. Born in Ironwood, MI in 1920, the 2nd of five children, June began her love for the piano at age four, taking lessons from her mother, a tradition she would pass down to her own daughters and grandchildren. Growing up, she attended Interlochen Center for the Arts. She studied piano under world famous teachers at the Chicago Musical College and went on to attend Northland College, where she met her husband, Harmon Bro, and was married in 1943. Later that year, June and Harmon moved to Va. Beach, VA, to live and work with Edgar Cayce, a renowned psychic, changing her life for forever, deepening her sense of spirituality. Over the next 13 years, June and Harmon had five children. June would say that her role as a mother was her greatest gift this life.
She received her Masters of Divinity at Andover Newton Theological School, becoming one of the first ordained women in the United States. June received her Doctorate of Divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary. June and Harmon led spiritual growth groups and tours to China, Egypt and the Holy Land for Edgar Cayce's A.R.E. in Va. Beach, VA from 1970-1990, continuing to offer the teachings of their mentor Edgar Cayce. The piano was never far from her fingertips, as she offered piano lessons, directed musicals and played for various churches over her lifetime, most recently Living Waters Sanctuary in Va. Beach.
At the age of 90, June released her first CD, composed mainly of Chopin, her favorite composer. Over the past decade, June resided mainly in Va. Beach, VA, which she felt was her spiritual home. She continued to offer weekly chats for the A.R.E. on Edgar Cayce, for she was the only living adult left who had worked with him intimately. People would come from all over the world and sit to listen to her tell first-hand stories of her work with him, captivated by her smile, energy and enthusiasm. She continued during this time to write articles entitled "The Art of Living" for Venture Inward magazine, a publication of the A.R.E.
June's presence would truly light up a room, and strangers on multiple occasions would come up to her and tell her just that. She'd respond humbly, "I don't know why. There's nothing special about me." Oh, but there was. And those in her family whom she has left behind, know that Christmas won't be the same without her playing piano to "Merry Christmas, Darling" or sipping on wine while playing Rummikub or double solitaire. Her legacy continues in each one of her children, who took to music and spirituality in their own way, influenced by their mother's love. Her grandchildren, at whom she beamed with such pride, will continue singing her songs, sharing her stories and tickling those ivories (to the best of their abilities). She is survived by all five of her children, Pamela Bro (VA), Erika Dobrynzski (NY) and husband, Doug, Greta Bro (MA), Alison Bro (MA) and John Bro (MA) and five grandchildren and a great granddaughter (age 1.5yo), named after her, whom she met and played with, knew how much she was loved.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, September 27th at 4pm at the A.R.E. and on Saturday, October 5th at 2:30pm at Lynnhaven UCC in Va. Beach.
In lieu of flowers, two memorial scholarships have been created in her name: please donate to the June Bro Scholarship Fund at Atlantic University, 215 67th St., Virginia Beach, VA 23451; or call, 1-800-333-4499, or give to the Interlochen Center for the Arts at www.interlochen.org/memorial (Honoree Name: Dr. June Bro); by mail: Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dr. June Bro Memorial Gifts, PO Box 199, Interlochen, MI 49643; or call 231-276-7623.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019