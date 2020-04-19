The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June B. Garrison


1939 - 2020
June B. Garrison Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - June Burgess Garrison, 80, of the 2600 block of River Oaks Dr. passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born on September 26, 1939 in Kentucky to the late Arnold and Mabel Burgess. June retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard; and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church (formerly West End UMC). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son in-law, John W. Mullen and a daughter in-law, Anna M. Garrison.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Donald R. Garrison; a daughter, Genia G. Mullen; two sons, Kenneth R. Garrison and Brad S. Garrison and his wife Lorraine; a sister, Joy B. Clouch; a brother, Jerry Burgess and his wife Debbie; seven grandchildren, Shelby Garrison and wife Kate, Jordan Pacitti and husband Rob, Caitlyn Shaver and husband Dustin, Jillian Garrison and husband "TJ", Joshua Mullen, Shane Garrison and Jenna Mullen; two great grandchildren, Harrison and Emma; and a host of extended family and friends.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitation and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 20 at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens.

June has been bravely fighting her Multiple Sclerosis for many years; so in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
