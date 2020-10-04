1/
June Crockett Browne
1926 - 2020
June Crockett Browne passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2020. June was born on November 25, 1926 in Crockett's Cove in Tazewell County, Virginia. She was pre-deceased by her son, Garrett Eugene Browne; her parents, Eugene and Mabel Crockett; 9 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Garrett T. Browne; granddaughter, Holly Scarcella (Adam); and great-granddaughter, Astra Scarcella; as well as many nieces and nephews including great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. June attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA. While there she met her future husband who was on military leave. She was retired from civil service, having worked at Little Creek Amphibious Base. June was a proud Navy wife who lived in locations around the world, an avid fisherman, and loved to play bridge at Westminster Canterbury until her health would no longer allow her to play. There will be an announcement regarding the time and location of June's Memorial Service at a later date. www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
