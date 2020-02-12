|
Mrs. June D. Eaton was called home on February 7, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was a member of New Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Viewing will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2pm - 7pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth.
Funeral will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, 12Noon, at New Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 1000 County St., Portsmouth.
She is survived by her children; Peggy Eaton and Marvin Lee Eaton, Jr., grandson Antonio Eaton, and great-granddaughter Sha'kiara Holley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020