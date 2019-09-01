|
June D. Moses, AKA "Nana" age 81, went home to be with her parents and brothers in heaven on August 26, 2019.
She was born June 24, 1938 in Roxboro, NC to Everett and Nellie Guill. She married the love of her life Charles N. Moses on January 3, 1955. They were married for nearly 65 years.
June was a retired domestic engineer. She loved to sit outside and watch the world go by, along with taking long rides on the back roads of Virginia and North Carolina with her husband. She took care of the kids and elderly in her old neighborhood. Mom taught us all by example on how to take care of others. She was also one of the first students who walked into Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA upon its opening in 1954.
June and Charles have 4 children, Phillip (Alabama), Michael (Illinois), Ann (North Carolina), and Bobbie Jo (North Carolina). They also have 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. June is survived by one remaining brother Samual E. Guill (Arizona).
June is predeceased by her parents Everett and Nellie Guill along with her brothers, Richard and Wayne Guill. She is also predeceased by her niece Patricia Guill who she dearly loved.
The family would like to thank all of the friends and family for their loving support, especially June's niece Donna Guill Agee for all her love and dedication through the past several years. They would also like to thank the Sidney M. Oman Cancer Center as well as Dr. Matthew Sinesa and his caring staff for always being there through difficult times. The nurses and staff of Hospice were truly a blessing to the family over the last few weeks.
The family will hold a celebration of life for everyone to share their memories and stories at the family home on 412 Woodberry Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23322 on September 7th, 2019 from 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in June's name to the Sidney M. Oman Cancer Center located at 736 Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23320 757-312-6294
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019