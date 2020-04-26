Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Penne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Danton Penne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Danton Penne Obituary
June Danton Penne, born in Waterloo, Iowa 1925, passed April 18, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. June was the most forward thinking, caring and loving mom. Her Bachelor's degree allowed her to teach home economics and later she became a Dietician. She worked at St Mary's hospital in Long Beach, CA until her retirement in 1988. Her passion was gardening and she liked to travel. She lived with family in Virginia Beach for most of the last 18 years. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Donna Penne and her loving grand-daughter, Jayne Penne Painter. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -