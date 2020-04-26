|
June Danton Penne, born in Waterloo, Iowa 1925, passed April 18, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. June was the most forward thinking, caring and loving mom. Her Bachelor's degree allowed her to teach home economics and later she became a Dietician. She worked at St Mary's hospital in Long Beach, CA until her retirement in 1988. Her passion was gardening and she liked to travel. She lived with family in Virginia Beach for most of the last 18 years. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Donna Penne and her loving grand-daughter, Jayne Penne Painter. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020