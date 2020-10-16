1/
June Davenport Caffee
June Davenport Caffee, 86, of Chesapeake, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in Princess Anne County, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Betty Davenport. she was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Donald Ward Caffee. June will be remembered for her servants heart. She found great joy in helping, and providing for the needs of others.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra Test (Patrick), and Donna Donnelly (Joseph); grandchildren, Hope and David Donnelly; three sisters, Carol, Ann and Jeanette; her grand-dog, Harry, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
