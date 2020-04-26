|
June Doris Meyer, 83, went to be with the Lord April 17, 2020. Born in London England May 1, 1936, she survived the bombing of London during WWII. After graduating school she worked at the University of London Art History Department.
June was an only child and loving adventure decided to come to the USA and explore when she was only age 24. Here she met a sailor who became the love of her life. They made a home and life in Norfolk VA. in 1963. She loved working and keeping a beautiful yard and home. She worked as a Dental Assistant until becoming a full time mother for her step son.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Meyer Jr. She is survived by her step daughter Judy (Meyer) Tice and husband John, step son Charles J. Meyer III and wife Kathy and step son Bob Meyer and wife Mary Ann. June loved her four grandchildren Jenny (Tice) Breen, Leslie (Tice) Lawrence, Chris Meyer and Kerry (Meyer) Hastings along with her great grandchildren Avery Lawrence, Lillian Hastings and Emma Hastings.
June was an ardent reader and loved all animals. She loved keeping in contact with near and distant friends and family via mail and email.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. June wished for any memory donations to be made to Operation Smile, Habitat for Humanity or any Animal Shelter.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020