June Elizabeth Crutcher "Betty," passed away gracefully at home on January 12, 2020. She was born June 28, 1926 in Logan West Virginia to Harry and Ruth Morgan. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Eugene "Fuzzy/Rusty" Crutcher of 72 years, a World War II Veteran, whom she married on September 12, 1947
Betty was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses; Linda and Phil Richardson, Pat and Mike Holley, and Jan and Steve Perry. Betty has four wonderful Granddaughters and their spouses; Amber and Patrick Murray, Alison and Chris Hood, Amy and Ryan Morris, Carrie and David Evans.
Betty was given the name "Gigi" and "Grandma Buddy" by her 11 Great Grandchildren that loved and enjoyed being with her; Brianna, Rhiannon, Kekoa, Kaylena, Kiersten, Alex, Bella, Ayden, Augie, Allie June and Zoey
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister Donna Morgan Barham, sister in law Janice Hedgepeth, brother in law Jerry Crutcher. Betty is predeceased by her brothers Harold and Joe Morgan, and her sister Francis Morgan Collins. She was so loved by all of her precious nieces and nephews.
Betty and her husband owned Airline TV for 36 years with Fuzzy's brother Bill and Janie Crutcher, who retired in 1988. Betty was a devoted member of the Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for 33 years. She loved fishing, traveling, sewing, gardening, and canning her homegrown vegetables. She was known for her kindness, gracious demeanor, sense of humor, and infectious laugh.
She is survived by her best friend, Estelle Kitchen. They have been friends since 1946.
Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is hosting visitation which is scheduled for Tuesday January 14 from 6:30-8:00pm. A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00pm the following day on January 15 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth VA 23701. Minister Bill Bates will perform the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020