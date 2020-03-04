|
June Estelle Boyd passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. She was born in Norton, VA to the late George Slemp and Phoebe Slemp Hilton and was also predeceased by her husband Dennis C. Boyd, Jr. June was a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher at Southside Academy and loved to teach children to read. After she retired from teaching, she worked for Civil Service at NAVSEACENLANT. She continued to volunteer for both Virginia Beach and Norfolk Public Schools, and she received two awards as a volunteer. She was passionate about voting and politics and loved technology, often showing off her smart phone or laptop to everyone. June loved space exploration and followed all the NASA launches. June had a green-thumb and loved growing food in her garden, along with orchids and flowers in her yard. She was a humanitarian and philanthropist. She never met a stranger and wished that everyone would show kindness to all. From humble beginnings, she always tried to make a difference in people's lives.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Diane Cay Boyd and her husband Jim Watts; son, Dennis C. Boyd, III; granddaughter, Phoebe Cay Watts; and dear friends.
The family would especially like to thank Mrs. Mary Corley, NP, Leanne Klein and Dr. Iyer at Cardiovascular Associates, and the staff at Beth Sholom. We would also like to thank Mrs. Linda Altman for her love and kindness.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends the hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the WHRO's First Books Initiative in June's honor. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020