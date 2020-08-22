1/
June Faye Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Faye Williams, 82, went home to be with her Lord on August 19, 2020. June was born in NC to the late James Hollas Nowell and Bessie Bunch Bruno. She had worked as a nurse and was a founding member of the Rock Church in Virginia Beach. June was predeceased by her siblings, Jonny Nowell and Dottie Hess.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Terrie Delmontier (Lori) of Chesapeake, Jerome Delmontier of Emporia, and Mark Arnold of Newport News; grandson, Ryan Delmontier; sister, Eloise Jones of Chesapeake; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at the Rock Church on Monday at 11:00 am with pastor Mary Strickland officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Roxobel-Kelford Cemetery in Roxobel, NC. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
the Rock Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved