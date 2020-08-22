June Faye Williams, 82, went home to be with her Lord on August 19, 2020. June was born in NC to the late James Hollas Nowell and Bessie Bunch Bruno. She had worked as a nurse and was a founding member of the Rock Church in Virginia Beach. June was predeceased by her siblings, Jonny Nowell and Dottie Hess.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Terrie Delmontier (Lori) of Chesapeake, Jerome Delmontier of Emporia, and Mark Arnold of Newport News; grandson, Ryan Delmontier; sister, Eloise Jones of Chesapeake; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at the Rock Church on Monday at 11:00 am with pastor Mary Strickland officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Roxobel-Kelford Cemetery in Roxobel, NC. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
