|
|
June Forbes Peterson, 87, of the 5800 block of Barberry Lane, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in a Portsmouth hospital. A native of Camden Co., NC, she was a retired telephone operator for Verizon and the Pastorâ€™s wife at Portsmouth Assembly of God. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Homer Lee Peterson and a daughter, Faith P. Adams.Survivors include a daughter, Vickie D. Peterson of Portsmouth and a close family friend, Rose VanDyke.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in First Church UPCI by Pastor William Paramore. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Monday from 6-8 p.m.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019