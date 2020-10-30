CHESAPEAKE-June Stephens, 89, died October 27, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde Leroy Stephens; and grandson, Will Stephens. She was a Teacher's Assistant with Chesapeake Public Schools for 19 years and member of Jolliff Methodist Church.
June loved spending time with family. Holidays were the best. She loved each one and treated them each as if they were her favorite. Her love of the Lord was tremendous. Her church had been a place of love and fellowship while sharing the love of God with others. Her choir family and bell family were very important to her and especially Aunt Gaile. She also loved the staff at Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living and she soon adopted them as part of her family. Her love and gratitude for all of them was great! The light of her eyes was Emerie, her great granddaughter. Pictures of Emerie brightened her days. She will be missed by many but mostly by her family!
She is survived by her daughter, Nettie Lynne Brumley and husband Lee; son, Richard L. Stephens and wife Lindy; four grandchildren, Stephanie Hearn (Chase), Victoria Stephens (Tim), Chris Stephens and Caroline Stephens; and one great-granddaughter, Emerie Stephens.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 PM in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jolliff UMC or the Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living, Chesapeake Cove Activity
Dept., 203 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817 www.SturtevantFH.com