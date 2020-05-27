Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, June Gayle Coggins, 82, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia on May 23, 2020. June was born on July 1, 1937 in Norfolk, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her loving companion of 10 years, Ralph Redford; parents, Joseph and Mary Foster (McKnown); four sisters, Mildred, Miriam, Rosalee and Joann. She is survived by her sons, William Gleason (Bill), Gary Gleason (Barbara) and Stephen Gleason; daughter, Linda Gavoni (Tim); granddaughter, Kristin, Patricia, Brittany and Jessica; grandson, Steve; great- granddaughter, Megan and great-grandson, Shawn; a very special nephew, Terry Maness (Gina) and her beloved dog, Peanut, along with many nieces and nephews.
June loved to dance and loved being around her family. She was a care giver to many people over the years and always loved giving to others. She will be truly missed by so many.
There will be a visitation at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:30-12:30 with a Celebration of Life at 12:30. There will be a private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit KellumFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.