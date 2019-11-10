|
On November 4, 2019, June took her fishing rod and headed to heaven to show Dad where the best spots are located. June was born during the depression to the late John David and Ruth Draughon Halstead. She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Harold C. Warren, Jr. (a saint on earth according to him), and her sister, Jean H. Bunting. She is survived by daughters Andrea (Andy) and DavÃ©, son Harold (Beau) and grandson Cole. June graduated from Maury High School, & DePaul Nursing School (RN), but most importantly from the ODU, School of Nursing (BSN). Mom always lamented there were no scholarships for older, overweight, married, "C" students who returned to school to improve life for their families! She spent the majority of her professional life working at Norfolk General Hospital, first as the Emergency Room Supervisor, then the 3-11 shift Supervisor, and finally as the Operating Room Supervisor before leaving to earn her BSN while raising three children. Moving forward in her career as the nurse administrator, she was instrumental in opening the first freestanding outpatient surgery facility in Virginia, the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), in 1975. She worked there until retiring in 1996. June loved cooking, fishing and the beach in that order. June will certainly be remembered for the number of cookbooks she amassed and read avidly. Family and friends were always her guinea pigs for the latest, greatest recipe. Fishing was her other passion; Mom loved to fish and fish she did. She was the president of the Sand Witches women's fishing club, making her the "Head Witch". It didn't matter if it was blue marlin, tuna or spot, fish feared her! Once, during a deep sea fishing trip, she managed to hook a blue marlin to complete a grand slam! Oh the stories. Mom taught us to love our pets like family, setting a powerful example. She always said she paid for an addition at the local vets' office with all the bills for the cats, dogs, and horses we had growing up. Then there was the time the dog catcher came on our property to get a dog and she told him off. Mom didn't generally curse, but the sky was blue that afternoon! We are comforted to know she will now spend eternity with great dogs like Sirloin P.Q. Halstead (Bip), Pixie, Witty, and lastly Foxy, who have waited patiently to greet her at the rainbow bridge. Lastly, Mom loved to relax in the evening with a good martini. In her honor, we ask you to relax one evening on the beach with a martini and reflect on her. A 2pm funeral service is planned at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday November 16, 2019. Following the service, Junes' ashes will be interred in the columbarium, with a reception following in the church fellowship hall. Flowers are welcome at the church. Donations in Mom's memory are welcome at the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019