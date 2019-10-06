The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
June Hartraft
June Hartraft Obituary
June Hartraft, 81, of Va. Beach passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday September 27, 2019.

Survivors include husband of 62 years, Warren S. Hartraft, Scott and Allison Hartraft of Chesapeake (son/daughter-in-law) Cynthia Fugere of Va. Beach (daughter) and 7 grandchildren.

Service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home (5033 Rouse Dr. Va Beach, Va. 23462), on October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
