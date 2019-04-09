June Hewitt Gillikin of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 5, 2019. Born July 10, 1931, in Norfolk County to Burrell and Ella Carroll Hewitt, June was pre-deceased by her parents, her children Edward Gillikin, Linda Kern, Bruce Gillikin, her siblings Ella Summerlyn and Burrell (Moaney) Hewitt Jr.She is survived by her son Robert Gillikin and wife Pam, brother Thomas Hewitt, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren in addition to nieces and nephews. June worked 53 years for Doumar's Cones and Barbecue and considered the Doumars and her co-workers a part of her family. She developed lasting friendships with her many regular customers.She was known for her playful spirit and enjoyed teasing and telling jokes. June spent quality time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, getting on the floor to play or joining them on the playground equipment at the park. She was always a big kid at heart. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11 at 1:00 PM, Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1485 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary