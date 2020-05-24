June Kracker died peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia at the age of 89.



She is survived by her husband, Ed H. Kracker; her brother, David Kirchner of Cleveland, Ohio; nieces and nephews, also of Ohio and countless dear friends she thought of as family. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings, and her daughter, Judie Ervin.



June was born on June 3, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Michael and Catherine Kirchner. She married Ed in November 1971 and they have lived in Chesapeake for the past 50 years. She and Ed regularly attended his Submarine Vet conventions all over the world where they fostered lasting friendships. She and Ed gave much love and joy to their beloved pets over the years Chico the cockatoo, Coco their adorable Havanese dog, and most recently adopted and loved a senior dog named Lily.



"Mama June" as she was known to many in the community, believed it was important to volunteer and give back to the community and church. She encouraged others through her example, especially the children, to do the same. She volunteered at Oasis of Portsmouth, serving on the Board for several years and working in the Oasis soup kitchen. June served as a Red Cross volunteer, working in the Portsmouth Naval Hospital pharmacy. She was also a Girl Scout leader for several years and enjoyed being a Red Hatter.



June was passionate about her life and service in her church, St. Mary's Catholic Church. Donating her time and resources she served on parish council and was parish council chair. She regularly served as a eucharistic minister and reader and was a First Communion teacher. At St. Mary's she served as the President of the St. Anne's Society and was regularly involved in helping with church events such as the annual Easter egg hunt, May crowning of St. Mary, pot luck dinners, Christmas events, annual St. Anne's Bazaar, and the Polish Fest.



A funeral is scheduled for May 30th at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church (a video stream of the service will be shown in the church fellowship hall if overflow is needed for safe social distancing); followed by a burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. At June's request, no flowers. Please send donations to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 536 Homestead Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store