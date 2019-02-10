The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for June Heptinstall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Heptinstall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June M. Heptinstall Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- June, 93, affectionately known as â€œMiss Juneâ€ passed away February 7, 2019. June is survived by her son, David Heptinstall; grandson, Ryan Dillon (Tiffany); granddaughter, Janelle Dillon; extended family, Milton and Mary Edwards; â€œgrandchildrenâ€ Martha Edwards (David), Michelle Wright (Wayne); â€œgreat-grandchildrenâ€ T.J. Stice, Jessica Everett (Mark), Joshua Mason, Hilary Folkner (Troy), Kelsey Wright; â€œgreat-great-grandchildrenâ€ Olivia Everett, Victoria Everett and Baylee Bridgeman.June was predeceased by her husband Jack; infant son, Richard Heptinstall; and daughter, Jacquelyn Dillon. She was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church, Phebean Class since 1954, the Order of Eastern Star #140, and enjoyed the fellowship of the Sunshine Club at Temple Baptist Church, Beasley Center and The Portsmouth Senior Station. June retired from Portsmouth Public Schools DAC Center where she was a para-professional with hearing impaired children.A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel with burial in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6-7 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
